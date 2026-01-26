Sooyoung Embraces Kim Jae Yeong As Hidden Truths Come To Light In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

In the previous episode, Maeng Se Na hesitated to accept Do Ra Ik’s confession. Yet her racing heart and lingering thoughts for him were hard to ignore. Amid the crisis of their cohabitation being exposed, and the stigma of being the “murderer’s daughter,” Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik confirmed their feelings with a kiss. As their romance deepened, Do Ra Ik’s discovery of the owner of the seized item in the ending raised even more questions about the real culprit.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills hint at the coming truth. Park Chung Jae (Kim Hyun Jin), who is conducting inquiries under Maeng Se Na’s instructions, discovers a suspicious clue. Maeng Se Na’s startled expression suggests that an unusual truth is afoot.

Another still shows Do Ra Ik deep in thought. In an earlier preview, he says, “No matter how painful the truth is, I won’t run away anymore.” His complex expression reveals a determined resolve.

Maeng Se Na then appears before Do Ra Ik. Her tender gesture, comforting Do Ra Ik, who seems in need of solace, is heartfelt. The question remains what the truth behind the murder that upended their daily lives will be and how the two will face it.

The production team said, “In episode 11, airing today, the full story of the Kang Woo Sung murder case, which upended Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik’s daily lives, will be revealed. Please pay attention to the choices and changes of those confronting the truth.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

