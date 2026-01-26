Park Seo Ham Talks About His Character And Chemistry With Roh Jeong Eui And Bae In Hyuk In New Rom-Com 'Our Universe'

Park Seo Ham will be charming viewers in “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

Park Seo Ham plays Park Yoon Sung, the handsome and highly capable team leader of Planning Team 3 at BS Food. Having always placed No. 1 in popularity rankings within the company, he has led many projects to success as the youngest team leader. After reuniting with Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), who Park Yoon Sung shared growing feelings for that never fully came to fruition in college, as a member of his team, buried emotions begin to reawaken. Viewers are curious to see how the appearance of Woo Hyun Jin’s first love Park Yoon Sung will have on the romance between Woo Hyun Jin and Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk).

Park Seo Ham talked about his reason for choosing the drama, sharing, “While reading the script, the story and characters felt ‘lovable.’ The narrative of Park Yoon Sung, who is perfect on the outside but has loneliness hidden in the inside, felt charming.” Regarding his character, Park Seo Ham shared, “He’s a figure that you can define as the ‘perfect man.’ It was more difficult than I expected to portray Yoon Sung’s ‘perfectness’ and ‘coolness,’ so I had a lot of conversations with the director. Rather than his outward coolness, I worked hard to portray how affectionate and gentle Yoon Sung is.”

On his chemistry with Roh Jeong Eui, Park Seo Ham remarked, “My teamwork with actress Roh Jeong Eui was really good throughout filming. She always energized the atmosphere on set, and she sent encouragement and support so I could be confident. Please keep watch to see what unfolds when Hyun Jin and Yoon Sung, who are each other’s first love, reunite.” Furthermore, regarding Bae In Hyuk, Park Seo Ham added, “He’s born with natural sensibility. Even when it was difficult to meet other’s gaze during a scene, I felt grateful for the way he tried to match my gaze.”

Roh Jeong Eui also remarked, “Hyun Jin and Yoon Sung gave each other unforgettable excitement, and they remind each other of themselves during that time. Since they feel comfortable with each other, I naturally received and gave help while acting. Our chemistry was really good—it felt as if he is my actual older brother.”

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

