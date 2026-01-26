Oh Ye Ju And Kim Tae Young Portray High School Sweethearts In New Drama “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Oh Ye Ju plays Song Ha Dam, the youngest of three sisters. Ha Dam is a top student who never misses first place in her class, and she is capable of handling her share without being told. She is the perfect granddaughter and is loved by her two older sisters as a cute, dependable youngest sibling. But a single offhand remark sets off a chain of events that turns Nana House upside down.

Kim Tae Young plays Cha Yoo Kyum, Song Ha Dam’s boyfriend and the nation’s top high school baseball pitcher. Yoo Kyum, recognized for his exceptional talent, has attracted attention from Major League scouts. He is a prospective major leaguer with a strong physique and a steady mindset. With diligence and positive energy as his default, he brings a pure charm, devoted wholeheartedly to baseball and Ha Dam.

The stills capture the warmth of pure first love. Facing each other in school uniforms and baseball gear, the couple’s natural smiles create the bright, fresh atmosphere typical of a youth romance.

In particular, Oh Ye Ju and Kim Tae Young deliver a steady performance uncharacteristic of newcomers, naturally conveying their characters’ emotions and hinting at the fresh chemistry of the youngest couple. Through the story of a boy chasing his dreams and the girl by his side, the two are set to bring another layer of excitement to the youth romance.

The production team said, “Song Ha Dam and Cha Yoo Kyum are the couple who represent the purest and most honest emotions in the story. The fresh moments of first love created by the two actors are expected to add warmth and energy to the drama. Please look forward to them.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Ye Ju in “Love Your Enemy” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)