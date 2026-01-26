Watch: Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, And More Get Excited To Receive An Invitation To 'The Secret Friends Club' In First Episode Preview

MBC’s upcoming variety show “The Secret Friends Club” has teased its first episode!

“The Secret Friends Club” is a reality variety show where cast members secretly prepare a special gift for someone without revealing their identities. The first cast includes BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, Noh Hong Chul, and Lee Soo Ji.

The preview of episode 1 begins with an invitation message to the Secret Friends Club, along with footage of the five cast members hiding their identities behind animal avatars. The cast join a random manitto (refers to a “secret friend”) draw via video call, unable to hide their excitement. Jennie exclaims, “The dopamine rush is insane,” and Noh Hong Chul and Lee Soo Ji also show their anticipation, saying, “Who will my manitto be?”

The five cast members also create a warm atmosphere as they prepare gifts with genuine sincerity for their respective manittos while trying to hide their identities. But that vibe doesn’t last long—an intense chase breaks out in the middle of the city, instantly shifting the atmosphere.

Their strategies for staying anonymous are all different. From Lee Soo Ji disguising herself with makeup and costume to Jennie secretly sneaking into somewhere and Dex jumping into the pursuit, saying, “I absolutely don’t want to get caught,” the cast heightens the tension as they deliver their gifts in their own ways like protagonists in a spy thriller.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Secret Friends Club” will premiere on February 1 at 6:10 p.m. KST.