Yoo Hae Jin Brings Dynamic Chemistry With Jeon Mi Do, Park Ji Hwan, And More In New Film “The King’s Warden”

Upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has teased the chemistry between Yoo Hae Jin and the cast!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Known for bringing energy to every scene with his vibrant chemistry, the stills show Yoo Hae Jin interacting with various characters in versatile ways.

In one still, village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin) smiles alongside Yi Hong Hwi (the personal name of King Danjong) as they look in the same direction. The still not only creates a friendly atmosphere but also teases the chemistry the two characters will display while sharing joys and sorrows in Gwangcheongol.

Another still shows Eom Heung Do with court lady Mae Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), as they exchange wary glances. Though they are not particularly fond of each other, both support the exiled young King Yi Hong Hwi in their own ways. As the story unfolds, the two characters come to recognize their sincere feelings for one another toward Yi Hong Hwi. By standing by his side until the end and showing a range of chemistry, the pair is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

In addition, the stills below highlight Eom Heung Do’s chemistry with Yeongwol Governor (played by Park Ji Hwan), to whom Heung Do reports on King Yi Hong Hwi’s daily life, as well as with the village chief of Norugol (played by Ahn Jae Hong), who engages in a fierce battle with Eom Heung Do over the site of the exile.

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

While you wait, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

Watch Now

Also watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)