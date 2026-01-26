Lee Joo Bin Visits Ahn Bo Hyun’s Company With Her Students In “Spring Fever”

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The newly released stills show Seon Jae Gyu in a neatly tailored suit, exuding charisma with a relaxed facial expression.

Yoon Bom visits Seon Jae Gyu’s company with students from the Green Narae environmental club including Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) and Choi Se Jin (Lee Jae In).

At the company, Yoon Bom can’t hide her smile upon seeing a new side of Seon Jae Gyu, but she quickly masks it with a poker face. Her students also appear surprised by his unexpected appearance, heightening curiosity about his profession.

Attention is also focused on whether the two have begun a secret relationship following their impulsive kiss. Viewers are eager to find out how the relationship between Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom, who were drawn to each other yet hesitant to take the next step, has changed.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

