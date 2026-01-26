Koyote's Shinji Announces Spring Marriage With Heartfelt Letter

Koyote member Shinji has officially announced her wedding plans with MoonOne!

On January 26, Shinji took to her Instagram to personally announce her wedding date with MoonOne. Shinji first announced plans to marry MoonOne, a singer who is six years younger, in June of last year.

Read her full letter below:

Hello, this is Shinji.

Is everyone doing well in this cold weather?

I sincerely thank all of you who, despite my many shortcomings, have consistently supported and cherished me for 27 years. I would like to make an official announcement about the most important news in my life: my marriage.

As we’ve spent time together, we’ve grown closer, our trust has deepened, and I’ve become grateful to have someone who is wholly on my side. We’ve come to rely on each other, and the two of us have become even stronger.

As the beginning of the second chapter of my life, MoonOne and I are planning to hold our wedding ceremony in May.

I know very well the warm concern and worries that many of you have. Without forgetting them, I will keep moving forward, keeping in sync one step at a time, without changing, just as I always have.

I will also work even harder in my activities as the singer Shinji going forward.

Thank you.