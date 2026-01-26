Park Jin Hee And Nam Sang Ji Conceal Their Identities As They Plot Revenge Against One Powerful Family In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s new daily drama “Pearl in Red” has released new stills spotlighting the drama’s two powerful leading ladies!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within the Adele family.

Park Jin Hee plays Kim Dan Hee, a woman who abandons her own life after uncovering the tragic truth behind her twin sister’s fate and begins living under her sister’s name in pursuit of revenge. Nam Sang Ji stars as Baek Jin Joo, who returns with a new identity as “Chloe Lee” after losing her family and vowing to take revenge.

The newly released stills capture the duo’s complex and ironic dynamic, poised between suspicion and cooperation. Unknowingly caught in the same web of events, the two women conceal their true identities as they struggle to expose the crimes and secrets committed by the Adele Group, raising anticipation for the clashes—and alliances—that await them.

Though they share the same goal, the two characters move back and forth between ally and enemy, unaware of each other’s true identities—making their relationship one of “Pearl in Red”’s most compelling highlights.

The production team commented, “The fierce psychological battle—where each character must protect her own secret while uncovering the other’s—creates a unique layer of tension. Combined with the explosive acting synergy between Park Jin Hee and Nam Sang Ji, it will elevate the drama’s overall impact.”

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

