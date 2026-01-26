So Yi Hyun, Kim Hyung Muk, Kim Seung Soo, And Yoo Ho Jung Talk About Their Upcoming Drama “Recipe For Love”

Yoo Ho Jung, Kim Seung Soo, Kim Hyung Muk, and So Yi Hyun have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Recipe for Love”!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Yoo Ho Jung and Kim Seung Soo portray the Gong family’s daughter-in-law Han Seong Mi and eldest son and Gongmyeongjeongdaehan Clinic’s head director Gong Jeong Han, respectively.

Kim Hyung Muk takes on the role of Yang Dong Ik, a Korean medicine doctor driven to build Yangjibareun Oriental Clinic into a refined and widely recognized brand. So Yi Hyun stars as Cha Se Ri, Yang Dong Ik’s second wife, who has successfully secured her place within the elite social circle.

Yoo Ho Jung described the series, saying, “It portrays not only the importance of family but also reconciliation and communication between generations,” emphasizing the depth of the narrative. She added, “Watching the sweet romance between actors Jin Se Yeon and Park Ki Woong will also be a lot of fun.”

Kim Seung Soo emphasized the drama’s healing charm, saying, “It’s a drama that makes you smile and warms your heart the more you watch it.” He added, “Even during rehearsals, the chemistry among the cast was amazing. Despite the cold weather, the atmosphere on set was truly warm,” sparking viewers’ curiosity about how this warmth will shine through on screen.

Kim Hyung Muk expressed his special affection for the project and remarked, “Above all, it’s fun. You keep thinking about what happens next, and it naturally becomes a topic of conversation,” showing his confidence in the drama.

So Yi Hyun called the show a well-rounded drama with no weaknesses, explaining, “Each character is well-developed and multi-dimensional, and the stories of each couple are incredibly charming. It also balances both humor and heartfelt emotion.”

The production team stated, “The drama’s message of understanding and acceptance will resonate pleasantly with viewers. It’s a project that all generations can relate to and enjoy comfortably, so we ask for lots of interest and love.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

