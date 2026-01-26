'BOYS II PLANET” Spin-Off Group In Talks With Chuei Li Yu, Kang Woo Jin, And Jang Haneum + Agencies Briefly Comment

A spin-off group from Mnet’s “BOYS II PLANET” is currently under discussion!

On January 26, JoyNews24 reported that discussions are underway to launch a spin-off group from “BOYS II PLANET,” with Chuei Li Yu, Kang Woo Jin, and Jang Haneum reportedly set to participate. However, details such as the final lineup, total number of members, and exact debut timeline have yet to be finalized.

The project is said to be produced by CJ ENM, with FNC Entertainment handling management. In response, an FNC representative briefly stated that the matter is “under discussion.”

Meanwhile, another outlet reported that Jang Haneum is currently preparing his first-ever physical album since debut, with a March release in mind.

His agency ES NATION shared, “Jang Haneum will once again participate in writing and composing all the tracks, showcasing his musical capabilities as an artist.”

Regarding the potential spin-off group, ES NATION commented, “We are positively reviewing the idea in order to meet fans’ expectations,” adding, “We ask for continued interest and support for Jang Haneum’s upcoming solo activities first.”

