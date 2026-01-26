Watch: SMTR25 Trainees Get Their First Taste Of Variety With Help From Super Junior And TVXQ’s Changmin In “Reply High School”

Mnet has released the main teaser for “Reply High School,” its upcoming variety show featuring SM Entertainment’s male trainee team SMTR25!

“Reply High School” is a time-slip growth variety show that follows 15 SMTR25 trainees as they step into a school setting in search of the answer to their debut. Divided into classes inspired by the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, the trainees experience the culture, emotions, and everyday life of each era, gradually moving closer to the day their future dreams become reality.

The teaser introduces the trainees as they enter the fictional Woojeong (Friendship) High School, where they begin adjusting to variety shows for the first time ahead of their debut.

A major highlight comes from the surprise appearances by SM’s senior artists. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun reacts with curiosity upon realizing SMTR25 previously performed at SMTOWN, while Heechul draws laughter after learning the youngest trainee was born in 2008—joking that Kyuhyun, Super Junior’s youngest member, was born in 1988. TVXQ’s Changmin also joins the trainees in a classroom setting, chatting with them and hinting at unexpected senior-junior chemistry.

The teaser further captures the trainees’ endearingly awkward side as variety-show newcomers. Some unknowingly turn their backs to the camera, blocking the view, while others fall completely silent mid-filming—prompting trainee Hamin to blurt out, “No one is responding at all. Is this okay?”

Their clumsy enthusiasm highlights the appeal of seeing them as “trainees in their rawest form,” rather than perfectly polished idols. Asked what they would do with 1 million won (approximately $695) in prize money, the group immediately says they want to visit the school store for snacks, joking, “Since there are 15 of us…” When questioned about their favorite senior artist at the company, the trainees freeze, stutter, and exchange panicked glances—perfectly capturing the innocence of rookie idols.

Check out the teaser below!

“Reply High School” will premiere on February 13 at 8:20 p.m. KST.

