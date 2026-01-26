Choi Jae Sung And Kim Hee Jung Are A Ruthless Chaebol Couple Who Will Stop At Nothing For Power In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s upcoming daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills spotlighting the powerful core figures of the Adele Group’s chaebol family!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family. Park Jin Hee stars as Kim Dan Hee, who abandons her own life after discovering the tragic truth behind her twin sister’s fate and begins living under her sister’s name to seek revenge. Nam Sang Ji plays Baek Jin Joo, who comes back under the new identity “Chloe Lee” after losing her family and vowing revenge.

At the center of the Adele Group are Choi Jae Sung as Park Tae Ho, the ruthless chairman who will stop at nothing to achieve his ambitions, and Kim Hee Jung as Oh Jung Ran, his wife and the director of the Adele Gallery.

The newly released stills capture the cold, razor-sharp tension between Park Tae Ho and Oh Jung Ran. While outwardly united, the two conceal their own secrets and mercilessly exploit each other’s weaknesses to get what they want.

A master strategist, Park Tae Ho calculates every move and persistently stands in Kim Dan Hee’s way, becoming a major obstacle in her quest for revenge. Meanwhile, Oh Jung Ran commands attention with her glamorous, ambition-driven presence. Her serious, contemplative expressions hint at a dangerous scheme in motion, as she is set to clash head-on with Kim Dan Hee in her bid to seize full control of the Adele Group.

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

