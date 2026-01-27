Hwang Minhyun Confirmed To Reprise His Role In 'Study Group' Season 2

Hwang Minhyun has been confirmed to return for Season 2 of TVING’s hit drama “Study Group”!

On January 27, the production team of “Study Group” confirmed that Hwang Minhyun will reprise the lead role of Youn Ga Min.

Hwang Minhyun, a key driver behind the drama’s success, will once again stand at the center for Season 2. After being discharged from military last December, Hwang Minhyun chose “Study Group” Season 2 as his comeback project.

The production team expressed confidence in Season 2 saying, “Hwang Minhyun already has a perfect understanding of the character. Viewers can look forward to new sides of Ga Min that we didn’t get to see in Season 1—such as the reason he wanted so badly to be good at studying and the dilemmas he faces—as well as even more spectacular action.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Study Group” is a high school action-comedy about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst in the world, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams. The drama ranked in the Top 5 for over 140 regions on Viki, proving its global success.

According to the webtoon production company YLAB, in Season 2, Youn Ga Min—together with the members of the study group whose friendship has grown even stronger—will take on a massive force of evil that threatens not only Yuseong Technical High School but students nationwide, delivering satisfyingly cathartic action.

Are you excited for a new season of “Study Group”? Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch “Study Group” with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)