Wi Ha Joon Is An Insurance Inspector Who Pursues Park Min Young As A Suspect In New Drama “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Wi Ha Joon in character!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Cha Woo Seok is an insurance inspector on an insurance fraud investigation team. His top priority is catching criminals who try to profit from human lives, and he is a top ace who rushes into any insurance fraud case, no matter the risk. Known for his persistence in seeing cases through once he is committed, he has led the arrest rate for insurance fraud suspects for several consecutive years.

While tracking down scammers with his keen observation and insight, Cha Woo Seok receives a suspicious tip. The caller claims that Han Seol Ah, the chief auctioneer at Royal Auction, is a suspect in an insurance fraud case. As he follows the dangerously glamorous Han Seol Ah, Cha Woo Seok’s once-cool judgment begins to waver, raising questions about whether he can uncover the hidden truth.

The personnel record card includes the personal details of ace insurance investigator Cha Woo Seok. The card lists everything from his department and work history to his family background and special notes. One detail stands out: He was once a detective in a violent crimes unit but has since been relieved of his post.

The stills also show Cha Woo Seok at the scene. As his notes indicate that he “actively works alone if it is for an investigation,” he moves through the site by himself, fully focused on gathering clues. His expression shows strong determination, and his sharp gaze, as if determined not to miss even the smallest clue left at the scene, builds anticipation for his performance.

Wi Ha Joon is expected to show his acting transformation, displaying both tension and emotional turmoil as Cha Woo Seok becomes shaken after meeting a captivating woman.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

