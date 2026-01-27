Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk Chases After Shin Hae Sun Whose Identity Is Completely Fabricated In 'The Art Of Sarah' Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Art of Sarah” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.

The poster for Sarah Kim layers various objects—such as an ID card with personal information and the face obscured, a bag, and business cards—sparking curiosity about her identity, which is difficult to pin down. Along with an image of Sarah Kim with her mouth covered, the copy that reads, “When it seems real, is it still a lie?” further heightens intrigue about a life poised on the boundary between truth and lies.

In contrast, detective Mu Gyeong’s (Lee Jun Hyuk) poster, featuring a gaze that suggests an almost obsessive tenacity, along with objects like a chalkboard bearing traces of interrogation and handcuffs, invites viewers to anticipate his relentless pursuit of Sarah Kim. The copy, “Who stands before me?” amplifies curiosity about Mu Gyeong’s story, as he confronts growing confusion that becomes more pronounced the closer he gets to the truth.

The main trailer opens with the ominous narration of Sarah Kim: “Falsehood is like a beautiful sunset that enhances everything. That is, until you get caught,” followed by a scene of her falling into a heap of trash and shedding tears. Despite introducing herself as Sarah Kim, the various accounts from people who have met her fail to clearly explain who she really is. Meanwhile, Mu Gyeong, who is tracking her down, comes up against suspicions that Sarah Kim doesn’t even exist—deepening the mystery surrounding her identity.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Art of Sarah” is set to premiere on February 13.

