ONF Parts Ways With Agency After 8 Years

ONF will be parting ways with WM Entertainment.

On January 27, WM Entertainment announced the conclusion of ONF’s exclusive contracts after eight years, sharing that the group will continue to promote together under the name ONF.

Read the full statement below:

Hello.

This is WM Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our gratitude to the many FUSE who sent great love and support to ONF.

After extensive discussions between the agency and ONF, we have mutually decided to conclude the exclusive contracts as of January 29.

Although we reach an end to the path we walked together with ONF for the past eight years, the six members will continue group promotions under the name ONF.

Even after the end of the exclusive contracts, we will not spare our cooperation and support needed for ONF’s promotions. Furthermore, we anticipate the new narratives and brilliant journey ONF will make, and we send our applause and heartfelt gratitude to the members.

We hope that FUSE will be together with ONF’s future steps, and we will also watch the members’ ascent with supportive hearts.

We ask for many people’s continued interest and love.

Thank you.