CJ ENM Announces 2026 Visionary Selections

CJ ENM has announced their 2026 Visionary picks!

This year’s Visionary includes six key IPs that stood out for their characters and character builders: “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “BOYS II PLANET,” “Severance” (American series), “Marry My Husband” (Korea and Japan), “Our Unwritten Seoul,” and “Study Group.”

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” topped Netflix’s non-English TV show chart for two consecutive weeks and remained in the global top 10 for 10 weeks. Characters Yeon Ji Young (Lim Yoona) and Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min) won audiences’ hearts with heartfelt cooking and a romance that crossed the boundaries of good and evil. Director Jang Tae Yoo highlighted Korean flavors and sensibilities to create universal appeal.

“BOYS II PLANET,” broadcast on the global K-pop content platform Mnet Plus, engaged fans from 223 countries and regions to create a new K-pop icon. The eight-member group ALPHA DRIVE ONE became a super rookie, achieving million-seller status with their debut album and delivering K-pop’s global momentum. Producer Kim Shin Young, who crafted this global journey into a cohesive narrative for millions of fans, was recognized as a Visionary.

“Severance,” produced by CJ ENM’s global studio Fifth Season, is a premium series praised for its original worldbuilding and storytelling. The show received a record 27 nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning eight awards. Adam Scott’s portrayal of Mark Scout anchored the complex narrative, while producer Nicholas Weinstock drove record viewership on Apple TV+.

“Marry My Husband,” released in Korea and Japan, demonstrated both the expansion potential of Korean IP and sophisticated localization capabilities. The Japanese version became the most-watched Amazon Original drama in Japan during its first month. Satoh Takeru’s character Suzuki Wataru reinterpreted revenge with a forward-looking perspective, while Park Min Young’s character Kang Ji Won embodied self-determined destiny in a riveting revenge story. Producer Son Ja Young was recognized as a pioneering producer who proved the global competitiveness of Korean planning and production.

“Our Unwritten Seoul” was named one of TIME magazine’s “Best K-Dramas of 2025” for giving universal resonance to characters in diverse circumstances and conveying inclusivity and emotional depth. Park Bo Young’s characters Mi Ji and Mi Rae became icons of solidarity and growth, while writer Lee Kang earned recognition for delivering another landmark project that resonated with audiences through memorable dialogue.

“Study Group” won Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction) at the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA), solidifying TVING’s position as a global No. 1 K-culture OTT platform. Hwang Minhyun’s character Youn Ga Min was widely loved for bringing the character to life with a presence that eclipsed the original work, while director Lee Jang Hoon was recognized for uncovering the global potential of school action K-dramas.

The Visionary Awards ceremony will take place on February 10. Congratulations to the recipients of CJ ENM’s 2026 Visionary!

