Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, And Shin Sae Kyeong Are Intricately Intertwined In 'HUMINT' IMAX Poster

The upcoming spy action film “HUMINT” is gearing up for its premiere!

On January 27, movie distributor NEW announced that “HUMINT” is scheduled to be released in IMAX.

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border. “The film marks yet another project by director Ryoo Seung Wan to receive an IMAX release, following “Escape from Mogadishu,” “Smugglers,” and “I, the Executioner” (also known as “Veteran 2”).

The newly released poster, unveiled alongside the announcement, features National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), North Korea’s Ministry of State Security section chief Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), and North Korean restaurant worker Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong). The three characters are shown standing and facing different directions.

“HUMINT” was reportedly designed to deliver a fully immersive cinema experience, with a strong focus on its cinematic visuals. Notably, the film utilizes IMAX DMR® (Digital Media Remastering) technology to enhance both image and sound quality. The chilly landscapes of Vladivostok and the intense action sequences of the characters are expected to create a sharp contrast, immersing viewers in the film.

Christopher J. Tillman, Vice President of International Development and Distribution at IMAX, remarked, “‘HUMINT’ is a powerful film that truly shines in IMAX. From the cold skyline of Vladivostok to the film’s breathtaking action, IMAX amplifies every scene by elevating its scale and clarity. Viewers will find themselves deeply immersed in the tension created by unpredictable relationships and explosive action.”

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

