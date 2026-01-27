Park Jin Hee And Nam Sang Ji Are United In Their Quest For Revenge In Poster For New Drama “Pearl In Red”

The upcoming drama “Pearl in Red” has released a new poster featuring Park Jin Hee and Nam Sang Ji!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within the Adele family.

Park Jin Hee plays Kim Dan Hee, a woman who abandons her own life after uncovering the tragic truth behind her twin sister’s fate and begins living under her sister’s name in pursuit of revenge. Nam Sang Ji stars as Baek Jin Joo, who returns with a new identity as “Chloe Lee” after losing her family and vowing to take revenge.

The newly released poster shows Kim Dan Hee and Baek Jin Joo dressed in matching red outfits. The two are captured with their faces close together and an intense look in their eyes.

Kim Dan Hee is staring into the camera with her arm draped over Baek Jin Joo’s shoulder, demonstrating the strong bond between the two women united in revenge. Baek Jin Joo’s sharp gaze as she stares straight ahead reveals her determination for vengeance and sparks curiosity about her story.

A prism projected above the two characters visually represents human desire and the distorted relationships surrounding a major corporation, adding depth to the narrative of the women caught in a whirlwind of ambition. The poster’s caption, “A revenge story about two women who returned under false identities,” further heightens anticipation for the story they will create together.

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

