Lee Joo Bin Surprises Ahn Bo Hyun With A Sweet Cheek Kiss In “Spring Fever”

“Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the two shared a kiss and finally confirmed their feelings for each other, but agreed to put off officially dating until Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) graduates in two years. Instead, they made the most of a single day of secret dating, stealing fluttering moments away from the villagers’ watchful eyes—only for a mysterious onlooker to be spotted, raising suspense for what lies ahead.

Newly released stills show Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom continuing their secret meetings. Seon Jae Gyu appears lost in thought while holding the gift box he once gave Yoon Bom, while she looks at him with affectionate eyes.

One especially heart-fluttering moment captures Yoon Bom leaning in first to plant a surprise kiss on Seon Jae Gyu’s cheek. Her display of affection—after long holding back her emotions—signals that their relationship is entering a new chapter.

Other stills tease rising tension between Seon Jae Gyu, Seon Han Gyeol, and Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won). With villagers gathered at Seon Jae Gyu’s house and the three wearing serious expressions, curiosity builds over what has brought them together and what kind of conflict may unfold next.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” airs on January 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

