Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju's Upcoming Romance Drama Confirms Premiere Date With Beautiful New Poster

JTBC’s new Friday drama “Shining” (literal title) has shared a poster featuring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives. The series will be directed by Kim Yoon Jin of “Our Beloved Summer” and written by Lee Sook Yeon of “A Piece of Your Mind.”

Park Jinyoung plays Yeon Tae Seo, a train conductor who sees the world with clear-eyed realism. After achieving the independence he long wanted and settling into his routine, he reunites with Mo Eun Ah, his first love from when he was 19.

Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah, Yeon Tae Seo’s first love. Known for her enthusiasm, emotional depth, and lovable charm, Mo Eun Ah is a former hotelier who now works as a manager at a traditional-style stay in Seoul.

The newly released poster gives a glimpse of the youthful chemistry between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah. It features the two characters sitting side by side with their backs to the camera, bathed in warm summer sunlight and surrounded by lush greenery. Having set aside their school bags, the two gaze at the peaceful neighborhood scenery, exuding the refreshing innocence of 19-year-olds and evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Yeon Tae Seo appears to be looking down, while Mo Eun Ah gazes into the distance. The poster’s caption, “We were special,” suggests that Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah are destined to become incredibly special to each other, sparking curiosity about how their relationship will unfold and how they will build their own world together. Viewers are looking forward to the story of Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah as well as the acting chemistry between Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju.

“Shining” will premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

