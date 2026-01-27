Watch: Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, And More Showcase Fantastic Chemistry At Script Reading For New Drama 'Love Phobia'

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

At the script reading, the key cast members who will lead “Love Phobia” all gathered in one place. Led by director Wang Hye Ryeong and writer Lee Se Ryeong, the cast lineup included Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, Jo Yun Seo, Choi Byung Chan, Lim Ji Eun, Lee Ji Hae, Kim Ki Nam, Han Gyu Min, Hwang Ha Jung, and Kim So Ha.

The actors not only showcased perfect synergy even in their very first run-through together but also poured in fiery passion, fully immersing themselves in the project.

Yeonwoo, who plays Yoon Bi Ah—the CEO of an AI dating app—quickly immersed herself in a character who looks prickly and cold on the outside but is tender on the inside, leading the mood on set. Anticipation is building for how Yeonwoo will portray the psychological shifts of a character who fears love.

Kim Hyun Jin perfectly embodied Han Sun Ho, a romance novelist with an unmistakably devoted, lovestruck side. From his resolute moments to his sweet charm, he moved effortlessly between tones, appearing completely at one with the character. Kim Hyun Jin selected the relationships between the characters as a key viewing point, saying, “It’ll be fun to watch while trying to infer the characters’ backstories.”

Next, Jo Yun Seo—who plays Bi Ah’s best friend and reliable business partner Seol Jae Hee—highlighted the capable working professional side of her character, further drawing viewers into the story. Choi Byung Chan, who plays Han Baek Ho—Sun Ho’s twin younger brother and the head manager at an agency—brought smiles to the set with his signature cheerful and cute charm.

In addition, strong supporting cast members including Lim Ji Eun, Lee Ji Hae, Kim Ki Nam, Han Gyu Min, Hwang Ha Jung, and Kim So Ha joined in to energize the script reading session. With the cast’s passionate performances, attention is now on how this distinctive love story infused with AI will unfold.

Watch a clip from the script reading below!

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

