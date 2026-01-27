Sooyoung And Kim Jae Yeong Come Full Circle In “IDOL I” Finale

“IDOL I” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated finale!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik finally came face to face with the truth. With decisive evidence in the Kang Woo Sung murder case revealed, everything began to fall back into place. Do Ra Ik’s words—“True love is watching over someone from afar and supporting them”—followed by Maeng Se Na cheering for him once again as his devoted fan, just like before, left viewers wondering how their romance will ultimately conclude.

The newly released stills hint at a possible final farewell between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. Even after the case is resolved, Do Ra Ik remains anxious about the future—but whenever he is with Maeng Se Na, his worries seem to melt away. Standing beneath a crape myrtle tree, his gentle, affectionate gaze conveys warmth and calm, while the two holding hands with soft smiles raise curiosity about the conversation they shared.

Meanwhile, additional stills show Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik in their respective places, reflecting the changes they’ve each undergone. Maeng Se Na’s bright, determined eyes as she begins a long-buried retrial signal her resolve to move forward, while a still showing Do Ra Ik on stage is equally striking—radiant and reassuring, just as he once was.

Having gone from fan and favorite idol to lawyer and suspect, Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik now stand at the threshold of new beginnings. What kind of relationship—and ending—awaits them in the final episode?

The final episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below!

Watch Now

Source (1)