Watch: Roh Jeong Eui And Bae In Hyuk’s Co-Parenting Relationship Slowly Turns Romantic In “Our Universe”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has released a new highlight teaser!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life. Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant whose cold and prickly exterior hides a surprisingly warm and soft heart.

Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung first cross paths by chance as anonymous users on a secondhand marketplace app. Their awkward first meeting ends on a less-than-pleasant note, and they part ways—only to be stunned when they reunite at a small family gathering. There, they discover an even bigger surprise: Hyun Jin’s sister and Tae Hyung’s brother are about to get married.

Tragedy soon strikes when the couple passes away in an unexpected accident, leaving behind their toddler son Woo Joo. Suddenly, Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung are faced with the difficult question of who will take responsibility for raising him.

At first, Tae Hyung draws a firm line, insisting that Hyun Jin take charge of Woo Joo and making it clear he wants no involvement. However, Woo Joo quickly grows attached to his uncle, adorably trailing after him and slowly breaking down Tae Hyung’s walls.

Just as things begin to settle, another complication arises: the house Tae Hyung is set to move into is flooded and will take a month to repair. With nowhere else to go, he abruptly moves into Hyun Jin’s home, leaving her completely caught off guard. As the two navigate living together and co-parenting Woo Joo, small, awkward moments begin to pile up—hinting at the start of something more than just family ties.

The teaser closes with the arrival of Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham), Hyun Jin’s first love, who boldly begins pursuing her and quickly wins Woo Joo’s affection as well. As Tae Hyung finds himself grappling with unfamiliar feelings of jealousy, viewers are left wondering where this complicated relationship will lead.

Watch the highlight video below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now