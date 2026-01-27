TWS Announces Comeback With Korean Version Of 'Nice To See You Again'

TWS is gearing up for a winter return with a digital single!

On January 28 at midnight KST, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that TWS would be releasing the Korean version of “Nice to see you again,” the title track of their Japanese debut single album of the same name, as a digital single.

According to the agency, the Korean version of “Nice to see you again” is a song “about two people miraculously meeting again by chance and turning from two separate people into an ‘us,’ with the clean, transparent emotions of late winter as the setting.”

“Nice to see you again (Korean Ver.)” will be released online on February 9 at 6 p.m. KST, and TWS will be promoting the single during a special week of activities “prepared as a gift for 42 [TWS’s fandom].”

In the meantime, check out TWS’s music video for the Japanese version of “Nice to see you again” below!