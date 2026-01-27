FNC's Rookie Band AxMxP Breaks 1st-Week Sales Record With 1st Comeback

AxMxP is soaring to new heights with their first comeback!

Last week, the rookie band from FNC Entertainment made their return with their first mini album “Amplify My Way,” marking their first comeback following their debut last September.

According to Hanteo Chart, AxMxP has now set a personal record with the new mini album. “Amplify My Way” sold an impressive total of 86,232 copies within the first week of its release (January 21 to 27)—easily breaking AxMxP’s previous first-week sales record of 63,563 set by their self-titled debut album last year.

Congratulations to AxMxP on their successful comeback!

Watch AxMxP’s Ha Yoo Joon in his drama “Spring of Youth” on Viki below:

Watch Now