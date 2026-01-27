AIMERS (And Former Spectrum) Member Eunjun Announces Military Enlistment

AIMERS’ Eunjun has announced his plans to enlist in the military.

On January 26, HYPER RHYTHM announced that Eunjun —who was formerly a member of the now disbanded group Spectrum before debuting in AIMERS in 2022—would be enlisting as an active-duty soldier in the army on February 23.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is HYPER RHYTHM. We are making an announcement regarding Eunjun’s military enlistment. Eunjun will enter a training center on February 23 and receive basic military training, after which he will carry out his military duty as an active-duty soldier in the army. There will be no separate official event on the day of his enlistment, and as the recruit training center entrance ceremony is an event for many soldiers and their families, we ask that fans refrain from visiting the site. We are deeply grateful for your giving Eunjun your unchanging love, and we ask that you send him your warm support until the day he returns in even better health after diligently fulfilling his military duty. Thank you.

