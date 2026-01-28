'IDOL I' Comes To A Close + 'Spring Fever' Sees Slight Rise In Ratings

ENA’s “IDOL I” came to an end last night!

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “IDOL I” starring Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent. This is a 0.6 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 8 of tvN’s “Spring Fever” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 5.1 percent.

