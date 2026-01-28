Taecyeon And Isomura Hayato's New Japanese Romance Drama 'Soul Mate' Confirms Premiere Date

Upcoming drama “Soul Mate” is gearing up for premiere!

On January 27, Netflix unveiled the 2026 content lineup for Netflix Japan including 2PM’s Taecyeon and Isomura Hayato’s drama “Soul Mate.”

Written and directed by Hashizume Shunki, “Soul Mate” will tell a love story between two men that spans 10 years and traverses the cities of Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo. Isomura Hayato will star as Ryu Narutaki, a man who left everything behind in Japan, while Taecyeon will play Johan Hwang, a boxer who hasn’t been tending to his emotional wounds. After Johan happens to save Ryu’s life in a foreign church, the two men’s chance encounter winds up changing both of them forever as they gradually learn about the meaning of life and love.

Check out a brief sneak preview in the teaser below!

“Soul Mate” is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2026. Stay tuned for updates!

