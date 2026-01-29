3 Tense Moments Between Ji Sung And Park Hee Soon In Episodes 7-8 Of “The Judge Returns”

As “The Judge Returns” reaches the end of its first half, the drama is intensifying. The stocks increase for Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who is slowly but swiftly leading his plan for a revenge of epic proportions. But ensuring that justice prevails while trying to bring down every rotten apple in the Ministry of Justice isn’t as easy as it seems, especially if the principal enemy is someone as ruthless as Kang Sin Jin (Park Hee Soon). With both of them willing to risk everything to reach their goals, every move can turn into a deathly trap at any moment. Following their thrilling battle, here are some of their most tense moments in the latest episodes of this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead!

1. A confrontation for a sinkhole case

Just like a butterfly effect, the moment Lee Han Young is in charge of the sinkhole case involving a district’s mayor and even an important assemblyman, the very core of the Supreme Court of Korea starts to shake and threatens to fall apart, showing the fragility of its foundations. And even though the goal isn’t exactly to dismantle the entirety of the judicial system, inadvertently, Han Young is turning himself into its biggest enemy.

Once Han Young, along with his best pal Seok Jeong Ho (Tae Won Seok), successfully imprisons the corrupt mayor and even prevents his death at the hands of a mercenary, the real trial begins. By putting him under new criminal charges, Han Young is able to get justice for the victims of this case and even take a step ahead in his plans against his enemies. This moment is so full of tension not only for the action scenes, but also because, despite Kang Sin Jin remaining in the shadows throughout it all, you can sense for the first time how the villain is finally starting to fall behind the hero.

Though satisfactory for Han Young, as Kang Sin Jin’s plan to get rid of the mayor fails, you also see his frustration building up, which is further shown by the way he viciously punishes his mercenary. This secondary character, although constantly present, is still completely unknown to us. This creates yet another mystery surrounding Kang Sin Jin, making you wonder what his next move will be.

2. The set up of a trap to prove Lee Han Young’s loyalty

At this point, if you aren’t following the plot closely, it is easy to lose yourself in the comings and goings of this story. But politics is mostly like that. The moment Kang Sin Jin begins to doubt Han Young’s true intentions, Sin Jin doesn’t hesitate to set up a tricky scenario in order to prove the judge’s loyalty. By now, he isn’t so sure that Han Young is the naive yet greedy man who wishes to climb the social ladder by latching onto those in power. And somehow, in this crossfire, prosecutor Park Cheol Woo (Hwang Hee) ends up in a deathly trap, which forces Han Young to disclose some of his hidden agenda.

Reminiscing about his past, Han Young confesses that he wishes to get revenge against the judge who condemned his father unlawfully, siding with former S Construction president and current S Department Store president Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae). And although he is revealing some of his cards, this isn’t exactly all that bad for Han Young, though it would have been better if Cheol Woo hadn’t been so arrogant, bluntly ignoring Han Young’s advice and almost getting himself killed. But after Han Young successfully proves his loyalty, Sin Jin is even more willing to support his plans.

After this, Han Young only needs to enlist Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) to his side so they can actually take down the future head of the Ministry of Justice. Surprisingly, Jin Ah isn’t exactly eager to join his side at the first opportunity. Nonetheless, she complies, and Han Young moves along with his next target.

3. Getting ready for the next major move

Once the seat for president of the Ministry of Justice opens, both Kang Sin Jin and Han Young scheme to make sure Hwang Nam Yong (cameo made by Kim Myung Soo) will get the position. Which could be a bit contradictory, given that it is a highly coveted position. However, another side of power is that the higher you are, the harder the fall is. And this is probably what Han Young is planning for him and for Kang Sin Jin in the future.

But to gain a lot, sometimes you have to risk a lot. And to deal with the worst of the worst, some heroes have to turn into a little bit of a villain themselves. Despite his desire to correct his mistakes from the past, his thirst for revenge is still stronger, and that pushes Han Young to target not an enemy but his chief, Baek Yi Seok (Kim Tae Woo). But if this male lead has proven something, it is that he always has an ace up his sleeve. What will be the outcome of this new plan? Find out this week in “The Judge Returns”!

