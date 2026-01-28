Seo Ji Hun Announces Military Enlistment Date

Seo Ji Hun will enlist in the military this February!

On January 28, Seo Ji Hun’s agency Management KOO stated, “Seo Ji Hun will enlist on February 3.”

Seo Ji Hun is expected to enter quietly on the day of enlistment without a separate official event. His latest project “All of Us Are Dead 2” is scheduled for release in about two years.

Through Management KOO, Seo Ji Hun said, “I feel more at ease going into the military after finishing filming [for ‘All of Us Are Dead 2’]. I will faithfully fulfill my duty as a citizen of South Korea and return as a stronger self.”

Management KOO added, “We hope Seo Ji Hun completes his military service safely and in good health. We ask for your continued support and warm encouragement.”

Seo Ji Hun made a strong impression with his debut in the drama “Signal” and has continued to appear in leading roles in “School 2017,” “Begins ≠ Youth,” and “My Youth.”

Wishing Seo Ji Hun a safe and healthy service!

