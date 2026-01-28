Jang Won Young’s Agency Clarifies Rumors About Her Personal Project FOREVER:CHERRY

STARSHIP Entertainment has clarified rumors about Jang Won Young’s personal project FOREVER:CHERRY.

Previously, IVE’s Jang Won Young hinted at her project titled FOREVER:CHERRY through its official Instagram account, and recent trademark applications filed under her name led to speculations that the IVE member is starting her own business.

Regarding these rumors, STARSHIP Entertainment released the following statement on January 28:

Read STARSHIP Entertainment’s full official statement below.

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment. We would like to clarify the facts and share our official position regarding FOREVER:CHERRY, which has recently been mentioned in connection with our artist Jang Won Young. FOREVER:CHERRY is a brand collaboration project and not Jang Won Young’s personal business. Regarding the recent trademark registration, the name in question deeply embodies the artist’s unique identity and image. Therefore, to prevent indiscriminate commercial misuse and brand abuse by third parties that could occur after the project concludes, we reached an agreement with the brand to proceed with the application under Jang Won Young’s own name. The broad scope of the trademark application is also part of a preemptive effort to prevent the misuse of the artist’s image across various business sectors. This action was taken to fully preserve the artist’s unique value while prioritizing her rights and interests. We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights of our artists. Thank you.

