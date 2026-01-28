3 Working Styles Shown By Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah To Keep An Eye On In Upcoming Drama “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming Monday–Tuesday drama “Honour” has shared the main characters’ different work styles!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

“Honour” spotlights the three distinct working styles of lawyers Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah). Although they collaborate on the same cases, their personalities and approaches to work are completely different:

1. The firm’s public face and striker who spots opponents’ weaknesses, Yoon Ra Young

Yoon Ra Young is a sharp striker who quickly spots gaps in her opponents’ logic and behavior. In court, she can change the flow of a case with a single sentence or question. At the law firm L&J, she is the public face and spokesperson, handling all external communications. Her outgoing energy—what Myers-Briggs type indicator (MBTI) would classify as an E-type (extroversion)—makes her confident in front of an audience. Yet behind the flashy exterior is a quietly thoughtful side. Beneath the glamour, cold calculation and intense focus coexist, making her an influencer-type lawyer who moves seamlessly between the stage and the courtroom.

2. Cool-headed but warm-hearted leader, Kang Shin Jae

Kang Shin Jae approaches situations with clear thinking and calm rationality. Rather than letting emotions take over, she first analyzes the structure of a case and plans the best approach. She is always ready with the next step, leading her team with a clear, detailed strategy and bold action. At the same time, she gives unwavering support and respect to her friends and colleagues. In short, she is a strategist-type leader with a cool head and a warm heart, a J-type (judging) personality who carries the heavy responsibility of guiding the law firm.

3. Action-oriented Hwang Hyun Jin

Hwang Hyun Jin shows her thinking through action rather than sitting at a desk. She visits the field more than anyone else and moves faster than anyone else in the firm. She doesn’t shy away from tough tasks—and doesn’t even see them as tough. While practical and rational at times, she often acts on emotion before reason, an F- type (feeling) personality. Honest in expressing her feelings, she laughs easily but also loses her temper quickly. She doesn’t let the idea of “by nature” hold her back and breaks through obstacles head-on, making her a hot-headed, determined, action-oriented lawyer with maximum fighting spirit.

The production team said, “The three characters may be battered, but they never break, and they share the same goal of protecting their clients’ reputations. Their work styles and personalities, however, are completely different. Yoon Ra Young leads in delivering messages and shaping public opinion, Kang Shin Jae designs the strategy and directs its execution, and Hwang Hyun Jin powers through the field with sheer determination. Watching how these three styles clash and complement each other will be one of the ways to enjoy ‘Honour.’”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

