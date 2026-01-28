Park Jinyoung, Kim Min Ju, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming Friday drama “Shining” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives. The series will be directed by Kim Yoon Jin of “Our Beloved Summer” and written by Lee Sook Yeon of “A Piece of Your Mind.”

The script reading brought together director Kim Yoon Jin, writer Lee Sook Yeon, and the cast including Park Jinyoung, Kim Min Ju, Shin Jae Ha, and Park Se Hyun.

As it was their first time working together, the actors expressed excitement, slight nervousness, and strong passion for the project. From the very start, they fully immersed themselves in their characters.

Park Jinyoung, who plays subway train driver Yeon Tae Seo, calmly led the flow of the script reading with controlled emotional delivery. He heightened immersion by perfectly portraying the inner feelings of a character who appears cold and detached but deeply cherishes memories of his first love from the age of 19.

Kim Min Ju lovingly portrayed the multifaceted charm of her character Mo Eun Ah, the passionate manager of a traditional-style stay in Seoul. She seamlessly moved between the unpredictable, cheerful nature of a 19-year-old and the maturity of an adult.

Shin Jae Ha convincingly portrayed Bae Seong Chan, the senior hotelier who guided Mo Eun Ah on her path to becoming a hotelier and who always looks upon her with affection.

Park Se Hyun also added intrigue with her portrayal of Im Ah Sol, a tax accountant who has a crush on Yeon Tae Seo. She expressed Im Ah Sol’s long-held feelings for Yeon Tae Seo with a sharp yet straightforward and honest approach.

“Shining” will premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch”:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Min Ju in “Undercover High School”:

Watch Now

Source (1)