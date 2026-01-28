Lee Sung Kyung On Playing Emotionally Guarded Designer In “In Your Radiant Season,” Working With Chae Jong Hyeop, And More

Lee Sung Kyung has shared more insights into her character in “In Your Radiant Season”!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day as if it were an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Sung Kyung plays Song Ha Ran, the head designer at Korea’s top high-end fashion house, Nana Atelier. Scarred by deep emotional wounds from her past, Ha Ran lives behind a firm emotional barrier, allowing no one into her personal space.

Explaining why she chose the project, Lee Sung Kyung shared, “The layered storytelling made me curious about what would come next, and the more the story unfolded, the deeper I became immersed in it.” She added, “I was especially drawn to how Ha Ran and Chan would learn to love each other in circumstances where loving freely isn’t easy.”

Song Ha Ran was once bright, pure, and full of dreams and passion, but after a major incident, she locks herself away in an emotional winter to protect herself. Lee Sung Kyung described the character by saying, “Ha Ran may seem lonely and cold, as if she’s spending winter alone inside a shield she built herself. But if someone helps her step out of that season, she’s actually warmer and more loving than anyone else.” She also noted, “Since Ha Ran truly loves her work and fashion, the glamorous styling and scenes with the Nana Atelier team will be another fun element to watch.”

Lee Sung Kyung also shared what she focused on most in portraying Ha Ran: “It was important to show that Ha Ran isn’t cold or indifferent by nature—she’s someone who built walls out of fear.” She continued, “Rather than appearing strong, I wanted her to come across as fragile and pitiable,” explaining that she carefully considered every expression and action to understand the root of Ha Ran’s choices.

Opening up about similarities between herself and the character, Lee Sung Kyung said, “I believe everyone has their own fears, wounds, and ways of protecting themselves. Even though our outward appearances may differ, I was able to deeply empathize with Ha Ran’s heart.” She added, “Her naturally bright personality and love for her work are aspects that feel very similar to me.”

When asked to describe Song Ha Ran with keywords, Lee Sung Kyung chose “glass, sunlight, and love.” She explained, “She’s someone whose inner feelings are transparent, yet fragile like glass and in need of careful handling. Because she loves deeply, her wounds were deep—and ultimately, she’s a character who heals through love.”

Speaking about her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars, Lee Sung Kyung shared, “Chae Jong Hyeop pays close attention to even the smallest emotions and treats the project with great care. Lee Mi Sook makes even everyday scenes more unique and fun, and in more important emotional moments, she helps her scene partners immerse themselves more deeply. And beyond that, her presence and aura are truly incredible.”

Finally, Lee Sung Kyung pointed to the drama’s key viewing points: “the emotional flow that unfolds as the story is gradually revealed.” She added, “I hope viewers enjoy the characters’ styling, the beautiful locations, the sweet and fluttering romance lines beyond Chan and Ha Ran, the warmth of the families and the Nana Atelier team, and each beautiful line of dialogue.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

