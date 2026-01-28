Kim Sae Ron Steals Glances At Lee Chae Min In Poster For New Youth Romance Film

The upcoming youth romance—and Kim Sae Ron’s posthumous film—“Every Day, We” (literal translation) has released a new poster!

Based on a webtoon, “Every Day, We” follows Ho Su (Lee Chae Min), who unexpectedly confesses his feelings to his childhood friend Yeo Wool (Kim Sae Ron) the day before high school begins. Caught off guard by his sudden confession and kiss, Yeo Wool reacts with anger, ending their friendship. On the long-awaited first day of high school, Yeo Wool and Ho Su find themselves in the same school and the same class, reunited under new circumstances.

The newly released poster depicts Yeo Wool and Ho Su. Yeo Wool steals glances at Ho Su while refusing to acknowledge her newfound feelings for him, while Ho Su struggles to keep things from getting awkward after being rejected by her.

“Every Day, We” is set to hit theaters in March 2026.

