Yoon Bak, Yuk Jun Seo, And Lee Chang Ho Make Special Appearances As Han Ji Min’s Memorable Blind Date Matches In “The Practical Guide To Love”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has shared a glimpse of three actors who will make special appearances as Han Ji Min’s blind date partners!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Having abandoned her belief in “natural encounters,” Lee Ui Yeong turns to blind dates in search of a more efficient approach to dating. While the drama has already teased a fierce rivalry between Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), the arrival of Yoon Bak, Yuk Jun Seo, and Lee Chang Ho as special-appearance blind date partners adds fresh twists to the evolving love triangle.

Yoon Bak takes on the role of Yoon Bak, a star math instructor well-known in the industry who immediately catches Lee Ui Yeong’s eye. At their blind date, he flusters her with flirtation delivered in a lecture-like tone.

Another blind date suitor is Yuk Jun Seo, who plays rehabilitation trainer and former UDT member Yuk Jun Seo. His character’s huge appetite leaves Lee Ui Yeong both impressed and at a loss, creating an encounter filled with equal parts awe and awkwardness. Anticipation is also building for how the real-life former UDT member will bring authenticity to the role.

Comedian Lee Chang Ho rounds out the trio as a musical actor named Lee Chang Ho. Armed with a distinctive artistic flair, he boldly declares Lee Ui Yeong his “muse” just one day after meeting her, charging forward with fearless confidence.

Together, these three men are set to broaden Lee Ui Yeong’s world—showing blind-date rookie Ui Yeong just how unpredictable and diverse the world of dating can be.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

