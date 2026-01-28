'Positively Yours' Ranks No. 1 In 115+ Regions On Viki In Premiere Week

The rom-com drama “Positively Yours” has successfully captured the attention of viewers around the globe!

According to global OTT (over-the-top) platform Rakuten Viki, “Positively Yours” ranked No. 1 in viewership for the week of its release in the Americas, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. It also made the Top 5 in the Middle East and India, proving its global popularity. Based on viewership, the drama placed No. 1 in a total of 116 countries including the United States, Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Rakuten Viki is a global OTT platform that provides video streaming services for Asian dramas and films in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to “Positively Yours,” Viki currently services many other new K-dramas such as “The Judge Returns,” “To My Beloved Thief,” “IDOL I,” and “Love Me.”

