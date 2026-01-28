Watch: Yeonwoo And Kim Hyun Jin’s Hostility Slowly Gives Way To Subtle Sparks In “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

The teaser opens with a close-up of Yoon Bi Ah’s eyes. Standing confidently before a crowd, she exudes the charisma of a CEO leading a successful dating app. However, the mood quickly shifts as glimpses of the past unfold—Bi Ah as a high school student running somewhere in a hurry, and Han Sun Ho and his brother Han Baek Ho (Choi Byung Chan) in tears. Bi Ah’s line, “Even something fake can be necessary to someone,” hints at a pivotal incident that once shook both of their lives.

Back in the present, tension soon rises as Han Sun Ho coldly snaps at Yoon Bi Ah, saying, “This is the cheapest knockoff of all knockoffs,” sparking a sharp war of nerves between them. But their hostile dynamic doesn’t last long. In a bold twist, Yoon Bi Ah casually links arms with him and calls him “my prey,” leaving him visibly flustered. What could have caused their relationship—once built on mutual dislike—to take such a dramatic turn?

The teaser also captures a softer shift as Han Sun Ho tightly holds Yoon Bi Ah’s hands when she’s trembling in fear. As their eyes meet, Bi Ah’s narration—“Maybe it’s okay to bet my fate on this man”—signals a crack in her emotional armor and foreshadows her evolving view of love.

Watch the teaser below:

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

