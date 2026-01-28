Watch: Kim Tae Ri Adorably Panics Over Her First Day As A Theater Teacher In New Variety “Curtain Up, Class”

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Curtain Up, Class” has unveiled its first teaser, giving viewers a glimpse into Kim Tae Ri’s adorable struggle as a teacher!

“Curtain Up, Class” follows Kim Tae Ri as she becomes a teacher of an after-school theater class at a small-town elementary school. The show marks her first-ever fixed appearance on a variety program, with Choi Hyun Wook and Kangnam joining her as assistant teachers.

The teaser opens on a bright note, with Kim Tae Ri enthusiastically greeting her students for the first time. “Starting today, I’ll be teaching you theater after school,” she says with confidence. However, the tone quickly flips as the scene cuts to her clutching her head in distress, finishing the introduction with, “And my name is Teacher Tae Ri,” creating a comedic contrast that hints at the reality to come.

Confessing, “Teaching is really hard,” Kim Tae Ri looks visibly overwhelmed, sparking curiosity about whether she’ll be able to guide her young students through their theater lessons.

Watch the teaser below:

“Curtain Up, Class” will premiere on February 22 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

