'Our Universe' Shares Adorable Photos Of Bae In Hyuk Playing With Child Actor Behind The Scenes Of Press Conference

According to the “Our Universe” production team, Bae In Hyuk is a pro at handling the child actor who plays his on-screen nephew!

tvN’s “Our Universe” is an upcoming romance drama starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui as in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

On January 27, “Our Universe” held a press conference featuring its starring cast—including a noteworthy special appearance by Park Yoo Ho, the adorable child actor who plays Woo Joo in the drama. The appearance soon went viral online, with many praising Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui for their cute attempts to keep Park Yoo Ho happy and occupied during the press conference.

After the event, tvN went on to share another glimpse of the real-life chemistry between Bae In Hyuk and his on-screen nephew. Posting several photos of Bae In Hyuk playing with Park Yoo Ho and coaxing him into a toy car behind the scenes of the press conference, the network described him as a “master of soothing Woo Joo.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos of Bae In Hyuk and Park Yoo Ho at the press conference below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

