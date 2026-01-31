4 Tooth-Achingly Sweet Moments From Episodes 3–4 Of 'Positively Yours'

There is sweet, and then there are teeth-achingly sweet acts that Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) carries out for Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo) throughout episodes three and four of “Positively Yours.” From being an absolute idiot with a crush to becoming Jang Hui Won’s caretaker, here are four sweet moments from the latest episodes of “Positively Yours” that brought a smile to viewers’ faces.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Kang Du Jun having a big-fat-crush

One thing the premiere episodes of “Positively Yours” have already established is the dynamic between our main leads. Jang Hui Won is distant and often afraid of falling in love, fearing her destiny might mirror her parents’ failed marriage. And Kang Du Jun, who has also sworn off marriage, turns out to be a romantic who has fallen for Jang Hui Won without even realizing it. Unsurprisingly, this dynamic continues in the recent episodes.

After Kang Du Jun attempts to propose marriage to Jang Hui Won, she rejects him, much to no one’s surprise. After all, while some people might enter a contractual marriage after a surprise pregnancy, Hui Won knows better. To her, a contract marriage is not a romantic movie trope with a happy ending, but a guarantee of a miserable life.

Unfortunately, Du Jun is not yet aware of Hui Won’s childhood or her strained relationship with her parents, so he takes the rejection quite badly. However, this moment ends up revealing a rather clingy, almost sweet side of Du Jun, where he fails to understand that the real reason he is so upset by Jang Hui Won’s “no” is that he has a big, fat crush on her.

Kang Du Jun taking care of Jang Hui Won

Ever heard of the phrase “a man written by a woman”? Well, this phrase both literally and figuratively fits Kang Du Jun to a T. Throughout episode three, Hui Won shows Du Jun no signs of affection or interest, nor does she indicate any intention of accepting his offer of marriage. However, that does not deter Du Jun from taking care of her.

After a misunderstanding at work prompts Hui Won to pull multiple all-nighters, Du Jun buys her tea and covers her with a sweater in classic K-drama fashion. What makes this moment extra sweet is the attention to detail that Du Jun shows in even the smallest acts involving Jang Hui Won. Instead of buying coffee, the more popular choice for most people, he chooses tea which is beneficial for pregnant women, ensuring Jang Hui Won can feel better.

Baby’s first heartbeat

In a perfect world, pregnant women would be treated with the care and love they deserve. However, in reality, many women go through terrible pregnancy experiences; not because they do not want the child growing inside them, but because of how their partners treat them. “Positively Yours” does not shy away from highlighting this painful truth.

When Jang Hui Won’s stomach suddenly starts aching, Kang Du Jun rushes her to the hospital, signs in as her guardian, sits by her side, and smiles as they hear their baby’s first heartbeat. His attentiveness toward Hui Won, despite having no formal relationship with her, is teeth-achingly sweet, especially when contrasted with the scenes of other husbands mistreating their pregnant wives that follow shortly after.

What makes this moment even better is that Du Jun’s behavior does not feel out of character at all. After all, he is the man who has been raising his niece as his own daughter for nearly two decades.

Hwang Mi Ran already being the best aunt

One of the main reasons Hui Won ends up at the bar, where she collides with Kang Du Jun once again, leading to their fiery night and her subsequent pregnancy, is because she witnesses Hwang Mi Ran (Kim Da Som) kissing Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun). In that sense, Hwang Mi Ran plays an indirect role in the baby’s conception and continues to be the best aunt even before the baby is born.

After Hui Won finally shares her decision to keep the baby with Mi Ran, her best friend reacts with overwhelming joy and immediately starts coming up with nicknames for the little one. The baby is not even here yet and is already so loved; what could be sweeter than that?

Episodes three and four of “Positively Yours” focus heavily on showing what a great father Kang Du Jun is going to be. However, one thing that continues to hurt Jang Hui Won is her belief that Du Jun’s attentiveness toward her is solely because of the baby. By the end of episode four, though, our male lead finally confesses his feelings for her.

It’s clear the “shotgun romance” tag was not a lie. Now the only question is: will Kang Du Jun be able to make Jang Hui Won fall in love with him, or will her past become an obstacle in their budding romance?

