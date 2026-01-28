IVE's Liz And Rei Officially Named Brand Ambassadors For Valentino

It’s official: IVE’s Liz and Rei are the new faces of Valentino!

On January 28, Maison Valentino officially announced that Liz and Rei would be attending its Haute Couture fashion show in Paris later that day as new brand ambassadors for the luxury fashion house.

As they prepared to jet off to Paris for the fashion show, the two IVE members stepped out at the airport dressed from head to toe in Valentino.

Check out Valentino’s official photos of the duo’s stylish airport fits below!