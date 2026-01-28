RIIZE's Shotaro Personally Denies Dating Rumors With aespa's Giselle

RIIZE’s Shotaro has personally spoken up to deny rumors that he is romantically involved with aespa’s Giselle.

Recently, dating rumors between Shotaro and Giselle began spreading online after some claimed that the two had been spotted on a video call.

On January 29 KST, Shotaro held a Weverse live broadcast during which some viewers spammed comments about him and Giselle.

Shotaro eventually responded by personally clarifying, “There have been a lot of the same strange comments since earlier, saying things like, ‘Did you date Giselle?’ We don’t have that kind of relationship at all. She’s a senior at the same company and a close friend. It’s really not that kind of relationship at all, so please don’t misunderstand.”

