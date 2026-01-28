'Music Bank' Confirms ILLIT's Minju And Moon Sang Min Are Leaving

ILLIT’s Minju and Moon Sang Min will be stepping down from KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank.”

On January 28, a representative of KBS confirmed that the two “Music Bank” MCs would be leaving the weekly music show.

Minju and Moon Sang Min’s final episode of “Music Bank” will air this week on January 30, after which the show will be hosted by special MCs for the time being.

Moon Sang Min first joined “Music Bank” as an MC in May 2024, while Minju joined in October of that year.

