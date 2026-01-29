Kim Jung Hyun Transforms Into Startup CEO Who Strikes It Rich In New Drama “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Kim Jung Hyun in character!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Kim Jung Hyun plays Baek Jun Beom, an emerging tycoon with striking looks, a solid build, and a gentlemanly manner. After finding huge success with the interior design platform “Your Home,” he has declined a wave of interview requests and TV appearances, keeping nearly every detail of his life hidden. As a result, rumors are swirling about Baek Jun Beom’s every move, from his fashion choices to his investment strategies.

Baek Jun Beom, who has used high-priced artworks as an investment, recently bought costly pieces at Royal Auction, the country’s largest art auction house, making him one of its key clients. He also builds a close relationship with Royal Auction’s chief auctioneer, Han Seol Ah.

Meanwhile, an article highlighting Baek Jun Beom’s recent moves has been released. It provides a clear overview of Baek Jun Beom, who emerged as a rising star in the startup world after the success of the interior design app “Your Home,” along with reports that he has recently taken an interest in art auctions.

Newly released stills also show moments from the daily life of Baek Jun Beom, whose mere presence draws attention. Wearing a sharp suit, with striking looks and an unreadable expression, Baek Jun Beom raises questions about what sparked his interest in art and his character.

The mysterious aspects of the secretive and wealthy Baek Jun Beom are expected to be portrayed even more compellingly through Kim Jung Hyun’s performance.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

