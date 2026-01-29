FTISLAND Renews Contracts With FNC For Their 20th Year Together

FTISLAND will continue their journey with FNC on their 20th year of working together!

On January 29, FNC Entertainment shared, “FNC Entertainment has renewed our exclusive contracts with FTISLAND, our founding artists who helped lead the Hallyu Wave for bands, based on the deep trust and confidence we have built up over the years. As FNC Entertainment approaches its 20th anniversary in 2026, it is especially meaningful to once again continue this journey with FTISLAND, who has been part of the company’s growth and history.”

Following their renewal, FTISLAND shared, “We’ve built trust and became reliable sources of support for one another, so we are happy to continue together with a relationship that truly understands how valuable we are to each other.”

FTISLAND debuted in 2007 and released countless hit songs including “Love Sick,” “I Hope,” “Thunder,” “Love Love Love,” and more.

Watch Lee Hong Ki in “You’re Beautiful” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)