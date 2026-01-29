Zo In Sung, Shin Sae Kyeong, Park Jeong Min, And Park Hae Joon Navigate High-Stakes Missions In 'HUMINT'

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has unveiled a new poster!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The poster features the striking tagline, “HUMINT has been exposed. It must be saved at all costs.” It also shows the faces of characters in extreme situations, arranged in a split composition. The gazes and silhouettes of the characters, all looking off in different directions, convey the crisis they face and the suffocating tension of the story.

First, Chief Jo (Zo In Sung) sits in the driver’s seat, his lips pressed tightly together and his expression serious, staring straight ahead, suggesting a moment when a single choice could upend everything. Park Geon (Park Jeong Min)’s sharp gaze as he observes the object of his suspicion also teases the danger he senses.

On a phone call, Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon) projects a commanding presence, as if trying to control the situation. Meanwhile, Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong) hints at a complex inner world and a hidden story with just her side profile.

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

