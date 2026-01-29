Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Encounter Lee Si Woo Who Resembles A Gumiho Thought To Have Died In “No Tail To Tell”

Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon set out to find another gumiho in “No Tail to Tell”!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Eun Ho became human as a reward for saving Kang Si Yeol’s life. After losing her supernatural powers when she turned human, Kang Si Yeol also lost the chance to change his fate with Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo). Amid this, Kang Si Yeol came to believe in the existence of another gumiho and, together with Eun Ho, began climbing Seoraksan to find her. Meanwhile, at the end of the episode, Eun Ho faced a subconscious memory in which Kang Si Yeol had once stabbed her in the chest, delivering one of the most shocking endings yet.

Meanwhile, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol climb the mountain fully armed. The two, who had planned a deliberate, voluntary stranding to get the gumiho’s help, wander through the darkening forest. Suddenly, a woman (Lee Si Woo) holding a lantern appears, capturing their attention. With her youthful looks, ethereal presence, and graceful clothing, she stands apart from ordinary hikers. Most strikingly, she has the face of Geum Ho, who became human centuries ago, only to meet a tragic death.

Perhaps because of this, a complex mix of surprise and sorrow flashes across Eun Ho’s eyes as she looks at her.

The production team said, “Please pay attention to the mysterious woman who appears before Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol as they search for the gumiho. Whether she is human, a gumiho, or the reincarnation of Geum Ho, her mysterious presence and the various theories surrounding her will play a decisive role in the story going forward.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on January 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lomon’s drama “Branding in Seongsu” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)