Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Test Chemistry At Script Reading For 'Perfect Crown'

IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s highly-anticipated drama “Perfect Crown” is finally gearing up for its premiere!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

On January 29, “Perfect Crown” released a sneak peek of the script reading session, teasing the first time the actors showcased their chemistry. In addition to director Park Joon Hwa and scriptwriter Yoo Ji Won, actors IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon, and more were present at the script reading.

IU shared her resolve, “I’ll work hard so that ‘Perfect Crown’ can take over the drama scene in 2026.” Byeon Woo Seok remarked, “I’ll work hard to shake up the world in 2026,” while Noh Sang Hyun chimed in, “We’ll make it so that we shake up the space.” Gong Seung Yeon further shared, “I’ll work hard to make it an enjoyable set.”

IU portrayed her role of the bold chaebeol Sung Hee Joo, who has everything but status, with a confident gaze and tone of voice. In the scene where Sung Hee Joo approaches Grand Prince Yi An with the prospect of marriage, IU made the set laugh with her hand gestures and winking.

Portraying Grand Prince Yi An, who has nothing but status, Byeon Woo Seok used his low tone of voice and calm energy to exude the elegance of royalty. Yi An, who does not waver in any situation, begins to feel various emotions after meeting Sung Hee Joo, which Byeon Woo Seok subtly portrayed the changes with through his tone of voice.

As contract marriage partners, IU and Byeon Woo Seok showcased lovable energy, perfectly timing when they met each other’s gazes and their pacing to build up the emotions of Sung Hee Joo and Yi An, raising anticipation for the chemistry of the two actors.

Noh Sang Hyun plays prime minister Min Jung Woo, adding more energy to the set. He showcased friendly synergy with IU in the role of Sung Hee Joo, while also showcasing reliable friendship chemistry with Byeon Woo Seok as Yi An.

Gong Seung Yeon plays Yoon Yi Rang, a woman born with “the destiny of a queen,” adding a different type of tension to the drama. In a scene showcasing her emotions after meeting Yi An, Gong Seung Yeon perfectly embodied the role of Yoon Yi Rang with her elegant tone, gaze, and movements.

Furthermore, supporting cast members including Lee Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Jae Won, Chae Seo An, Jo Seung Yeon, and more shined on set, adding depth to the drama with their portrayals.

Watch the script reading take place below:

“Perfect Crown” is set to premiere in April. Stay tuned for updates!

